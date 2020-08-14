TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nigerians bash young lady who tried to break the internet with…

Man plans with prostitute to disgrace him over unpaid sex to…

Abuja Cab driver brings out his manhood, begins to jerk off…

#BBNaija: Kiddwaya sets social media on frenzy as he makes a…

#BBNaija: Prince breaks down as he asks his elder brother for…

#BBNaija: Kiddwaya discloses what he will do if Erica finally…

BBNaija: Erica’s throwback photo sparks bleaching rumours

#BBNaija: Nengi and Ozo express their desire to use one of the…

Kiddwaya blushes as Erica rubs her lips on his nipples (Video)

From grass to grace, Prisoner to Lecturer, lecturer reveals how he bagged doctorate degree in jail

Articles & Editorials
By Habeeb Bello
prisoner-lecturer

A lecturer Stephen Akpabio-Klementowski has revealed that he is an ex-convict that went to jail without any qualification but managed to beat all odds and studied to bag doctorate degree.

Stephen_

In a documentary that was posted on Twitter by BBCideas, the university lecturer tells the inspiring story of how he transformed his life through education.

 

According to him, growing up was hard as he lost his father when he was still a teenager.

As a young boy, he chose the wrong path by venturing into drug-dealing.

He was sentenced to 16 years in prison for the crime. However, by the time he left prison, he had completed his first degree and two further degrees, including a doctorate.

Akpabio shared the challenges he faced in a bid to turn his life around. For example, he left school with no qualifications. But his determination and love for learning kept him going.

He said other prisoners and guards felt that he was wasting his time and that studying won’t matter with his criminal record.

The lecturer did not allow other peoples opinion to stop him from achieving his goals.

Stephen Akpabio-Klementowski is now a Lecturer of Criminology at the Open University, he works with students in prisons and tells them they too can turn their lives around.

“The word “prisoner” is just a label. I found my freedom within my own mind,” he said.

He believes that “everyone has the potential and power to change” and that freedom comes from the mind.

Watch the video below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nigerians bash young lady who tried to break the internet with photos of her…

Man plans with prostitute to disgrace him over unpaid sex to propose to his…

Abuja Cab driver brings out his manhood, begins to jerk off beside a distressed…

#BBNaija: Kiddwaya sets social media on frenzy as he makes a shout-out to DJ…

#BBNaija: Prince breaks down as he asks his elder brother for forgiveness

#BBNaija: Kiddwaya discloses what he will do if Erica finally ends up dating…

BBNaija: Erica’s throwback photo sparks bleaching rumours

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

“Don’t try that again, You put me in trouble with my madam” – Kiddwaya warns…

From grass to grace, Prisoner to Lecturer, lecturer reveals how he bagged…

Actress Uche Jombo berates New York Post for underrating Burna Boy

My achievements came through assistance from strangers – Tonto Dikeh

Man laments as wife turns down lovemaking one week after giving birth through CS

#BBNaija: Kiddwaya reveals why Neo will dump Vee (Video)

Davido spotted shooting video for a new song (Video)

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply