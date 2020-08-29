Funke Akindele applauds late Pilot, Chika Ernest who crashed in Lagos on his heroic move

Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele has heaped praise on late pilot, Chika Ernest who died as a result of an helicopter that crashed in Lagos on Friday August 28.
The helicopter belonging to Quorom Aviation, crashed into a wall separating two buildings at about 12noon on Friday.
While two of the crew members died at the scene, one of them who happens to be the pilot, Chika Ernest, was rushed to the hospital but eventually lost his life.
As new revelation continue to surface on the cause of his death which include Chika emptying his fuel tank before crashing into the wall so as to avoid an explosion, Funke Akindele penned an emotional tribute to him.
The beautiful screen diva appreciated Chika for his great effort in saving other people’s lives as this shows he his a super hero .
Sad!! Sad!!! 💔💔 I just read that he emptied the fuel tank to avoid the helicopter exploding and purposely crashed into a fence so as to not crash into people's homes. Captain Prudence Ernest Chika is indeed a Super Hero May his soul and that of the other two departed Rest In Peace. May the Lord comfort their families. Amen!
