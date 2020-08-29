TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

#BBNaija: It is not possible – Nigerians react as Wathoni…

“I did not propose to any of my wives…God has given me some type…

BBNaija: I want him, he doesn’t want me but life goes on – Erica…

#BBNaija: Kiddwaya’s Dad, reveals son and Erica would have 2…

BBNaija: Laycon caught massaging Dorathy’s buttocks on national…

#BBNaija: “I am not going to force anything” – Prince to…

PROPOSAL GONE WRONG: Lady leaves her lover who trained her…

Slay Queen arrested for stealing iPhone 7 Plus (Video)

#BBNaija: “E get something you no suppose open mouth talk” –…

Funke Akindele applauds late Pilot, Chika Ernest who crashed in Lagos on his heroic move

EntertainmentNews
By OluA

Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele has heaped praise on late pilot, Chika Ernest who died as a result of an helicopter that crashed in Lagos on Friday August 28.

The helicopter belonging to Quorom Aviation, crashed into a wall separating two buildings at about 12noon on Friday.

While two of the crew members died at the scene, one of them who happens to be the pilot, Chika Ernest, was rushed to the hospital but eventually lost his life.

READ ALSO

Watch hilarious video from Funke Akindele’s birthday…

“Nothing shall die in your hands” – Rachel Oniga…

As new revelation continue to surface on the cause of his death which include Chika emptying his fuel tank before crashing into the wall so as to avoid an explosion, Funke Akindele penned an emotional tribute to him.

The beautiful screen diva appreciated Chika for his great effort in saving other people’s lives as this shows he his a super hero .

See her post below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

#BBNaija: It is not possible – Nigerians react as Wathoni reveals she got…

“I did not propose to any of my wives…God has given me some type of ability and…

BBNaija: I want him, he doesn’t want me but life goes on – Erica speaks on…

#BBNaija: Kiddwaya’s Dad, reveals son and Erica would have 2 luxury Versace…

BBNaija: Laycon caught massaging Dorathy’s buttocks on national TV(video)

#BBNaija: “I am not going to force anything” – Prince to Tolanibaj as they…

PROPOSAL GONE WRONG: Lady leaves her lover who trained her through school In the…

1 of 10

LATEST UPDATES

“These are challenging times”- says Governor Sanwo-Olu as he orders…

Three persons lost their lives as boat capsize in Adamawa state

BBNaija star, Uriel Oputa reacts to her online net worth (Video)

#BBNaija: What I will do with Erica outside the House – Laycon (VIDEO)

#BBNaija: Nengi refuses to sit on Kiddwaya’s lap in front of Ozo (Video)

#BBNaija: “Anything you need, I got you” – Kiddwaya assures housemates as…

Funke Akindele applauds late Pilot, Chika Ernest who crashed in Lagos on his…

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More