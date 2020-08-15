TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Genevieve Nnaji appointed as Ambassador For Toronto International Film Festival 2020

Entertainment
By OluA

Nollywood A List Actress Genevieve Nnaji has been announced as a Toronto International Film Festival 2020 (TIFF) ambassador.

Genevive Nnaji has been joined with other 50-persons listed amongst the Filmmakers and actors who have been invited by TIFF to be ambassadors. The list consists of Priyanka Chopra, Brie Larson, Olivia Wilde, Carey Mulligan, and many others.

In a statement made by TIFF, the ambassadors will be engaged with the audiences via interactive digital experiences. These will include events like dialogue sessions and TIFF Rising Stars program.

Senior Director of Industry & Theatrical, TIFF said – “ In a time of disruption, professionals from around the world still look for occasions to come together, share innovative ideas, buy and sell content, and find creative ways to collectively forge ahead towards a safer, healthier, and inclusive future. This year, delegates can expect to find community, connection, inspiration, and talent, the foundation that will serve as the way forward.”

