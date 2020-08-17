TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

#BBNaija: Erica and Kiddwaya caught performing…

“When you put your hand inside me, I felt like there was pepper…

#BBNaija: Laycon Fans react to how he snubbed Erica when she…

#BBNaija: Watch moment Lucy blocked Neo from stopping Kaisha from…

#BBNaija: “Meeting Nengi is my biggest achievement in…

It’s Difficult For Rich Kids To Succeed – Kiddwaya’s Billionaire…

PHOTOS: Renowned Ifa priest, Elebuibon, hosts witches, wizards in…

After 20 years of waiting, Nigerian couple welcomes a set of…

#BBNaija: Why I don’t like sleeping in your bed – Prince tells…

Ghanaian singer, Mzbel exposes pastor who wanted to pay her to plan a fake prophecy with her

Entertainment
By Habeeb Bello
Mzbel

Ghanaian singer, Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, popularly known as Mzbel, has shared the story of how a Ghanaian pastor tried to pay her to plan a fake prophecy with her.

The Hiplife artiste said the pastor tried to get her to come to his church, to receive a pre-planned prophecy in exchange for money.

mzbel2

READ ALSO

I kidnap people to raise money for charity – 52-year-old…

This pandemic has made everybody including pastors, imams,…

According to the singer, the pastor called her to plan the prophecy, they negotiated a sum of money and she was to appear in the church for the prophecy.

She noted that he wanted her to come to his church to boost his profile.

Mzbel said since she’s a celebrity and everyone knows her to be hostile to religion if she attended the church and accepted the pastor’s prophecy it will increase his congregation.

The singer, in an interview with Peace Fm revealed that she didn’t accept the deal because the pastor kept bringing prophecy that would affect her son.

She identified the pastor, as one Prince Elisha Osei Kofi, founder of Power Embassy International in Ghana.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

#BBNaija: Erica and Kiddwaya caught performing “magic” under the…

“When you put your hand inside me, I felt like there was pepper in your hand” –…

#BBNaija: Laycon Fans react to how he snubbed Erica when she walked up to him in…

#BBNaija: Watch moment Lucy blocked Neo from stopping Kaisha from attacking…

#BBNaija: “Meeting Nengi is my biggest achievement in 2020” – Ozo…

It’s Difficult For Rich Kids To Succeed – Kiddwaya’s Billionaire Dad, Terry Waya…

PHOTOS: Renowned Ifa priest, Elebuibon, hosts witches, wizards in Osun

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

Barcelona put entire squad up for sale except 4 stars

Ghanaian singer, Mzbel exposes pastor who wanted to pay her to plan a fake…

BBNaija: “If you Leave, I will cry and fill Buckets” – Nengi tells Ozo

Immaculate Okochu who was set to wed in October and was crushed to death by a…

55 year old man marries daughter after he helped her torture and kill her…

A 13-year-old boy, sentenced for blasphemy again in kano

Lionel Messi reportedly demands immediate transfer out of Barcelona

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply