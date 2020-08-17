Ghanaian singer, Mzbel exposes pastor who wanted to pay her to plan a fake prophecy with her

Ghanaian singer, Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, popularly known as Mzbel, has shared the story of how a Ghanaian pastor tried to pay her to plan a fake prophecy with her.

The Hiplife artiste said the pastor tried to get her to come to his church, to receive a pre-planned prophecy in exchange for money.

According to the singer, the pastor called her to plan the prophecy, they negotiated a sum of money and she was to appear in the church for the prophecy.

She noted that he wanted her to come to his church to boost his profile.

Mzbel said since she’s a celebrity and everyone knows her to be hostile to religion if she attended the church and accepted the pastor’s prophecy it will increase his congregation.

The singer, in an interview with Peace Fm revealed that she didn’t accept the deal because the pastor kept bringing prophecy that would affect her son.

She identified the pastor, as one Prince Elisha Osei Kofi, founder of Power Embassy International in Ghana.