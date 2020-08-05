Girl whose father refused to send her to school has successfully put herself through school and graduated as the best student

One Esther Nwankwo has inspired a lot of people —especially ladies— with her story of how she defied the odds to become the best graduating student of her department

After struggling to put herself through the university, Esther who shared her story though LinkedIn, revealed how her father refused to further her education after she finished secondary school.

She wrote,

“According to him, his tradition does not support female child education, also due to financial constraints”

Esther revealed that it was her determination to succeed that made her engage in menial jobs to sponsor herself through higher institution.

The first class graduate who disclosed that she was skeptical about her future, shared that her determination to succeed was her motivating factor. She added that she was determined and willing to pay the price of success.

She continued,

“I set out on my path to become educated. “I took up several menial jobs to save up for higher institution,” Esther said, stating further that she took a step and God came through for her.

Esther bagged a national diploma, ND and then proceeded to become a BSc holder in Accounting from the University of Nigeria Nsukka, UNN.

The lovely young lady who graduated with first-class honours, also emerged the best graduating student of her department.

Esther became an AAT holder and a chartered accountant while still an undergraduate. The bookie expressed gratitude to God and acknowledged the help she got from her mentor, Kabir Mohammed and Nwankwo Obinna.