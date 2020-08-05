TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

BBNaija 2020: Ozo opens up on what actually happened between him…

BBNaija 2020: Why I was in the shower with Ozo – Nengi

#BBNaija: “I was carried away but I felt Eric took advantage of…

Billionaire businessman Ned Nwoko and his Moroccan wife celebrate…

Regina Daniels’ mom shows off impressive dance skills in…

Lord’s Chosen pastor allegedly impregnated two underaged sisters…

BBNaija Lockdown: Dorathy’s birthday message to Ozo that is…

Lilo just left, why are you rushing me into her bed?” – Wathoni…

#BBNaija: “I didn’t have sex with Praise” – Ka3na

‘God has blessed me more than I deserve’ – Naira Marley says

Social Media drama
By OluA
naira-marley
0

Controversial Nigeria singer and rapper, Naira Marley has taken to social media to bless God on what he has been able to achieve ever since he rose to limelight.

Naira Marley who has been dishing out hit tracks and albums as well as getting involved in some controversies in the industry went down to memory lane and could do nothing but thank God.

According to the ‘Soapy’ crooner, God in his infinite mercy has blessed him more than he deserved and he has been consistent in giving him thanks.

READ ALSO

You are a devil – Naira Marley lashes out at female fan who…

I don’t do drugs, I just smoke weed – Naira Marley

He tweeted:

“Kamaparo kamajale, God has blessed me much more than I deserve and I thank him everyday for his blessings.”

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply