‘God has blessed me more than I deserve’ – Naira Marley says

Controversial Nigeria singer and rapper, Naira Marley has taken to social media to bless God on what he has been able to achieve ever since he rose to limelight.

Naira Marley who has been dishing out hit tracks and albums as well as getting involved in some controversies in the industry went down to memory lane and could do nothing but thank God.

According to the ‘Soapy’ crooner, God in his infinite mercy has blessed him more than he deserved and he has been consistent in giving him thanks.

He tweeted:

“Kamaparo kamajale, God has blessed me much more than I deserve and I thank him everyday for his blessings.”