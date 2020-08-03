God will make you suffer in ways money can’t fix – Tekno blasts corrupt Nigerian leaders

Nigerian singer, Augustine Kelechi, popularly known as Tekno has blasted Nigerian leaders stealing from the national purse.

Tekno in a post on Monday afternoon said those leaders stealing and not giving back, no matter how little, will suffer.

According to him, they would suffer in ways money can’t solve.

The singer made this known on his Twitter page where he wrote, “If you are a leader in this country stealing from your people and just can’t give back small to the people.

“God will make you suffer in ways money cannot fix.”