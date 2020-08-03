TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

#BBNaija: Erica and Kiddawaya in action again, caught under the…

#BBNaija: After eviction, Lilo makes first appearance on social…

Patoranking finally takes delivery of his $225k (₦86.4M)…

Don Jazzy reacts to the video of Kiddwaya ‘servicing’…

See Nigerians’ reactions to the story of a man whose…

#BBNaija: Ozo rests his head on Dorathy’s ‘chest’ as she rubs his…

#BBNaija: Nengi spits fire as she reports Dorathy’s…

Regina Daniels slays in new photo beside a Bentley in new…

On a normal day, Lucy can’t stand where I am standing –…

God will make you suffer in ways money can’t fix – Tekno blasts corrupt Nigerian leaders

Social Media drama
By OluA
0

Nigerian singer, Augustine Kelechi, popularly known as Tekno has blasted Nigerian leaders stealing from the national purse.

Tekno in a post on Monday afternoon said those leaders stealing and not giving back, no matter how little, will suffer.

According to him, they would suffer in ways money can’t solve.

Related Posts

2020 will be the year I find the love of my life…

Nigerians don’t know what Adeherself has…

Regina Daniels slays in new photo beside a Bentley…

The singer made this known on his Twitter page where he wrote, “If you are a leader in this country stealing from your people and just can’t give back small to the people.

“God will make you suffer in ways money cannot fix.”

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply