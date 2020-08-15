Gov. Fayemi meets with Nigerian student, who showcased his pap business online (video)

Recall that a Nigerian student Jimoh Yakubu went viral on social media after he showed dignity in labour by showcasing his pap business online.

See also: 21-year-old Nigerian student blogger reveals how making pap helps him pay school fees and make a living

Well, it looks like his good deeds has attracted Ekiti state governor, Kayode Fayemi, who applauded him for his effort.

Gov. Kayode Fayemi in a tweet disclosed that ”the story of Jimoh Yakubu is that of an enterprising and promising individual who exemplifies the spirit of Ekiti. It was my pleasure to meet him, hear his story and ambition, and to pledge our support to his untiring commitment to work and excellence.”

Watch video below: