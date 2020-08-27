Government official caught ‘banging’ his secretary after mistakenly joining Zoom meeting with his colleagues (+18 Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Habeeb Bello
A government official was caught banging his secretary after accidentally joining a Zoom meeting with his colleagues in the Philippines.

According to reports, staff from the Fatima Dos Village Council in Cavite were hosting their regular conference meeting via Zoom call on Wednesday before their boss, Jesus Estil, joined the meeting.

The reports said Estil who is not so tech-savvy mistakenly pushed the wrong button and left his camera on.

As the meeting began, the boss stood up and then walked towards a woman seated on the sofa not far from the computer. Few seconds later, the pair began performing sexual acts while their stunned colleagues watched on.

The captain and the woman were later seen joining their colleagues for the meeting and not knowing they had exposed themselves.

 

