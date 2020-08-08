Hacked or not: Seyi Shay flaunts hot body again (Photo)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Seyi Shay
Recall that sultry pictures of Nigerian singer and song writer, Deborah Oluwaseyi Joshua, also known as Seyi Shay some months went viral on social media after she came out to claim her account was hacked as she didn’t post the picture.

See also: ‘Her account was hacked’, Seyi Shay’s management says after semi-nude photos of the singer were posted on Instagram

Well, months after, Seyi Shay has shared a photo of her derriere again.

In a new photo on her verified IG account, she posted a picture of herself wearing skimpy swimwear. This, she captioned with ”Now this one, I posted MYSELF!”.

See the post below

