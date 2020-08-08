Hacked or not: Seyi Shay flaunts hot body again (Photo)

Recall that sultry pictures of Nigerian singer and song writer, Deborah Oluwaseyi Joshua, also known as Seyi Shay some months went viral on social media after she came out to claim her account was hacked as she didn’t post the picture.

Well, months after, Seyi Shay has shared a photo of her derriere again.

In a new photo on her verified IG account, she posted a picture of herself wearing skimpy swimwear. This, she captioned with ”Now this one, I posted MYSELF!”.

