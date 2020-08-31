Happy birthday to my Gee – Tonto Dikeh celebrates Bobrisky on his birthday (Photo)

Nollywood actress and humanitarian, Tonto Dikeh has taken to social media to celebrate her friend and popular cross dresser, Bobrisky as he adds another year today.

Tonto Dikeh, who is very close to the male barbie shared a picture of him and wrote, “Happy birthday to my Gee.. God bless you, LLNP @bobrisky222 🎂🎉🎊🌹💗♥️🌹”

Today, August 31st is Bobrisky’s birthday and he has been dropping photos over the past few days.

The male barbie became popular as result of his controversial lifestyle.

He also shared a photo of himself to mark his birthday.

See below;