TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

BBNaija: Ozo catches Nengi and Kiddwaya in the bathroom together…

Black Panther star, Chadwick Boseman’s final tweet becomes…

#BBNaija: “I was only teaching Nengi how to flirt” – Kiddwaya…

Check out the adorable “wedding Invitation card”…

#BBNaija: Nengi refuses to sit on Kiddwaya’s lap in front…

Yahoo Boys track down, strip and beat up another set of Yahoo…

Moment Erica flashed her backside to Kiddwaya before their big…

#BBNaija: Tolanibaj, Wathony and Brighto evicted, see how viewers…

#BBnaija: Check out Dorathy’s reaction as Brighto kisses…

Happy birthday to my Gee – Tonto Dikeh celebrates Bobrisky on his birthday (Photo)

Entertainment
By OluA
bobrisky-tontoh

Nollywood actress and humanitarian, Tonto Dikeh has taken to social media to celebrate her friend and popular cross dresser, Bobrisky as he adds another year today.

Tonto Dikeh, who is very close to the male barbie shared a picture of him and wrote, “Happy birthday to my Gee.. God bless you, LLNP @bobrisky222 🎂🎉🎊🌹💗♥️🌹”

Today, August 31st is Bobrisky’s birthday and he has been dropping photos over the past few days.

The male barbie became popular as result of his controversial lifestyle.

He also shared a photo of himself to mark his birthday.

See below;

 

View this post on Instagram

Yaaaaay. It’s my birthday today.

A post shared by okuneye idris Olanrewaju (@bobrisky222) on

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

BBNaija: Ozo catches Nengi and Kiddwaya in the bathroom together – (video)

Black Panther star, Chadwick Boseman’s final tweet becomes most liked post…

#BBNaija: “I was only teaching Nengi how to flirt” – Kiddwaya tells Erica…

Check out the adorable “wedding Invitation card” designed for Erica…

#BBNaija: Nengi refuses to sit on Kiddwaya’s lap in front of Ozo (Video)

Yahoo Boys track down, strip and beat up another set of Yahoo boys who defrauded…

Moment Erica flashed her backside to Kiddwaya before their big fight(video)

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

Happy birthday to my Gee – Tonto Dikeh celebrates Bobrisky on his birthday…

#BBNaija: I’m disappointed’ – Vee speaks on Tolanibaj’s feelings for Neo

#BBNaija: I would have dated you – Erica tells Neo

#BBNaija: “Vee is not my friend & I don’t care if her relationship with Neo…

#BBNaija: Erica clashes with Laycon over his claim that she tried to kiss him…

‘World’s most expensive sheep’ sold for £368,000 at auction

#BBNaija: Prince’s emotional reaction after TolaniBaj’s eviction

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More