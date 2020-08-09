Having sex is spiritual – Actress Chisom opens up on her view about having sex

Up-and-coming Nollywood actress, Chisom Steve has revealed that she sees sex as a sacred and spiritual action and as such should only be carried out in marriage.
Chisom started her journey in the movie industry as a child actor in 2013 and she’s slowly making her way up the ladder to become a household name.
In a recent interview with Potpourri Chisom hinted that she may still be a fresh, untapped item when it comes to sexual matters going by her response to the question of sex.
When she was asked her opinion on sex, relationship, marriage and sexiness, she replied ;
“Sex for me is sacred and spiritual, to be engaged in only in marriage which is the best institution built in Christ. When it comes to relationships for me, it must be decent. And being sexy is a compliment and yes, a woman ought to be proud of her body, I don’t know about flaunting it,”