TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

BBNaija: Ozo catches Nengi and Kiddwaya in the bathroom together…

“I did not propose to any of my wives…God has given me some type…

BBNaija: I want him, he doesn’t want me but life goes on – Erica…

BBNaija: Laycon caught massaging Dorathy’s buttocks on national…

PROPOSAL GONE WRONG: Lady leaves her lover who trained her…

#BBNaija: Nengi refuses to sit on Kiddwaya’s lap in front…

BBNaija: Erica can’t handle someone like me – Kiddwaya says

#BBNaija: “I was only teaching Nengi how to flirt” – Kiddwaya…

Moment Erica flashed her backside to Kiddwaya before their big…

How Black panther superhero, Chadwick Boseman secretly got married before death

Entertainment
By Habeeb Bello
Chadwick-Boseman-and-wife-

The late Black Panther star, Chadwick Boseman who got engaged to his long time girlfriend, Taylor Simone Ledward, in 2019 tied the knot in a private ceremony before his death.

‘Black Panther’ Actor and superhero, Chadwick Boseman dies at 43

Theinfong recalls that the actor Chadwick Boseman passed away at his home in Los Angeles after a private four-year battle with colon cancer and his wife was at his bedside alongside close family.

READ ALSO

‘Black Panther’ Star Chadwick Boseman, 43, dies…

Viral reports say the couple kept much of their early relationship secret, before allowing themselves to be pictured together at award ceremonies and red carpet premieres.

Their budding romance was first confirmed in 2015, when the pair were spotted together by paparazzi at Los Angeles International Airport.

She was then seen with him again in 2017 as a guest on US talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live! and by 2018 she was regularly joining him at star-studded premieres including Black Panther and 21 Bridges.

In March 2019, he spoke about their romance for the first time at the 50th NAACP Image Awards, saying: ‘Simone, you’re with me every day. I have to acknowledge you right now. Love you.’

When the cameras panned to her, she could be seen mouthing back the words ‘I love you’.

Ledward’s grandmother confirmed the pair was ‘very happy’ together when she spoke to InTouch Weekly in April 2018. ‘They respect each other. She’s very happy, and he is, too,” she said.

Boseman’s shocking death comes just ten months after the pair got engaged, with the wedding ceremony thought to have taken place recently. The couple was reportedly planning to tie the knot with a ‘2020’ wedding.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

BBNaija: Ozo catches Nengi and Kiddwaya in the bathroom together – (video)

“I did not propose to any of my wives…God has given me some type of ability and…

BBNaija: I want him, he doesn’t want me but life goes on – Erica speaks on…

BBNaija: Laycon caught massaging Dorathy’s buttocks on national TV(video)

PROPOSAL GONE WRONG: Lady leaves her lover who trained her through school In the…

#BBNaija: Nengi refuses to sit on Kiddwaya’s lap in front of Ozo (Video)

BBNaija: Erica can’t handle someone like me – Kiddwaya says

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

How Black panther superhero, Chadwick Boseman secretly got married before death

BBNaija 2020: Angry Erica warns Kiddwaya not to ever try what he did to…

Listen to the “recorded’ WhatsApp conversation between Davido and…

Check out the adorable “wedding Invitation card” designed for Erica…

Couple welcomes their first baby after three miscarriages (Photo)

Why I celebrate 35th birthday every year –Allwell Ademola

#BBnaija: Check out Dorathy’s reaction as Brighto kisses Wathoni infront…

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More