How can you confidently spend from money that is not yours? – Nigerian father releases lovely video of little baby shopping in a supermarket

A Twitter user identified as Oluyemi Fasipe, recently took to the platform to release a sweet daddy-son-time video he had with his son in a mall.

In the short clip, the baby boy could be seen grabbing whatever beverage he could lay his hands on as he dropped them in a shopping trolley.

Oluyemi jokingly said in a tweet that the boy will start following him to work with the way he confidently shops with the money he never made.

Oluyemi tweeted: “How can you not be making your own money and have the audacity to be shopping on someone else’s bill like this Man, this one will start following me to site Face with tongue“

Watch the video below: