Hushpuppi’s ‘alleged’ girlfriend shows off new boyfriend

News
By Habeeb Bello
hushpuppi-girlfriend

Hushpuppi’s alleged girlfriend, Amirah Dyme has taken to her social media page to show off her new boyfriend.

There were speculations that the Instagram model was the socialite’s girlfriend and they met in Dubai.

Recall that Ramon Olorunwa Abbass aka Hushpuppi was arrested in Dubai for money laundering and internet fraud. The alleged fraudster has since been transferred to a correctional facility in the US.

Days after his arrest, Amirah dyme threw shade at him for “stealing” the money used to sponsor his extravagant lifestyle. This sparked a lot of reactions from Nigerians.

Amirah dyme

Two months after his arrest, the beautiful socialite has taken to her Instagram account to reveal her new boyfriend.

She wrote, “I’d never make him choose between me and his PlayStation. I’m just gon hurt myself 😭🤣💔”

See photos below,

Amira Dyme-boyfriend Amira Dyme-boyfriend Amira Dyme-boyfriend Amira Dyme-boyfriend

 

Leave a Reply