I began hustling when I realized nobody owes me anything — Actor Yul Edochie

Veteran Nollywood actor and filmmaker, Yul Edochie has opened up on the main reason why he decided to hustle in life despite being the son of a legendary actor.

Yul Edochie who has become a legend in the industry having featured in many blockbuster movies stated that he began hustling his way to the top when he realized nobody owes him anything.

According to the award-winning actor, he was used to thinking about why people are not helping him but got to realise he has to work his way to the top when he got older.

He tweeted:

“Why is nobody willing to help me? I used to ask this question a lot when I was much younger. I got older & realized that life is tough. That everybody has his or her own cross to carry. That I didn’t give anybody money to keep for me & nobody owes me anything. I begin hustle oo.”