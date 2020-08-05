I collect N5.7million for a verse now – Yung6ix boasts

Top Nigerian rapper, and lyricist, Yung6ix has revealed the amount he charges to be featured on a track based on his current worth.

The South-South based musician who went down memory lane in a recent post stated that he receives $15,000 (N5.7m) for him to drop 16 bars on a track.

He made the revelation while flashing back to an interview he did before becoming a op-rated rapper. Yung6iz expressed disappointment at the situation surrounding him and the reporter who interviewed him as he had reportedly written an article on why the rapper should not be paid 1 million for a track some years ago.

He wrote while sharing the throwback video.

“This hit differently, can’t remember doing this interview but few years ago this same interviewer wrote a full article of why I shouldn’t be paid 1 million for a verse, so disappointed I may have considered him a friend at that time. Anyways it’s $15,000 dollars for a 16 now,”