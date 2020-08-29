“I could have died too’ – Kemi Olunloyo recounts how God saved her from the Helicopter crash in Opebi

Controversial Nigerian journalist, Kemi Olunloyo recounts how God naturally saved her from the helicopter crash in Opebi yesterday.

She revealed how she narrowly missed being a victim of the helicopter crash in Opebi.

She wrote;

“I lived in Opebi, Ikeja for 8 mos when I moved to Lagos 2019. I often walked to my dentist at Salvation, Spar & Diva cakes. LASG Helicopters hovered in the sky as I sat by the pool. Today I heard a chopper CRASHED next to my house. God has really fought for and protected me 2020.

Sadly I heard that 3 people died in that crash and people on the ground were untouched. Ironically my artist took me to the foot surgeon today and was heading to mainland. I wanted to visit my dentist for a cleaning but decided to stay back as he was running late for his appointment”