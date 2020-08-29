“I could have died too’ – Kemi Olunloyo recounts how God saved her from the Helicopter crash in Opebi

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


News
By Habeeb Bello
kemi-olunloyo

Controversial Nigerian journalist, Kemi Olunloyo recounts how God naturally saved her from the helicopter crash in Opebi yesterday.

kemi-olunloyo

She revealed how she narrowly missed being a victim of the helicopter crash in Opebi.

She wrote;

“I lived in Opebi, Ikeja for 8 mos when I moved to Lagos 2019. I often walked to my dentist at Salvation, Spar & Diva cakes. LASG Helicopters hovered in the sky as I sat by the pool. Today I heard a chopper CRASHED next to my house. God has really fought for and protected me 2020.

Sadly I heard that 3 people died in that crash and people on the ground were untouched. Ironically my artist took me to the foot surgeon today and was heading to mainland. I wanted to visit my dentist for a cleaning but decided to stay back as he was running late for his appointment”

 

kemi-helicopter-post

