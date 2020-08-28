“I did not propose to any of my wives…God has given me some type of ability and grace to keep a woman” Alaafin of Oyo spills

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


News
By Habeeb Bello
alaafin-of-oyo-and-wives-kemi-filani-news

It is an established fact that the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi is the king with the highest number of beautiful Oloris in Nigeria.

Some of them are elderly, who are called Queen Mothers, but the vast majority are young beauties in their 30s and 40s.

City People reports that the Alaafin’s wives are up to 13 where Ayaba Abibat Adeyemi, the first wife is 80 years old.

There are a few other older Olori’s. But he has some pretty young wives who are about 8. The wives are Queen Memunat, Queen Damilola, Queen Anu, Queen Mojisola, Queen Ola Badirat, Queen Folashade, Queen Omobolanle, and Queen Rukayat Abbey Adeyemi.

Revealing how he got attracted to all his Oloris, the Alaafin of Oyo said thus:

“I did not propose any of my wives. They desired to be with me because I sent them to school. After their university education, I told them to leave but they refused and insisted on staying with me here in the palace as my wives.

The least educated of them has a Higher National Diploma and is now in the University. I don’t begrudge or offend women. Marriage is an institution that must be defended.

alaafin-of-oyos-wives

Each partner has a role to play in the marriage. My wives have their individual quarters. God has given me some type of ability and grace to keep a woman, especially beautiful women. I don’t disclose my conversations or activities with one wife to another.

I maintain a strict code of confidentiality. I have learned that I must positively make an impact on people and make a great first impression. Of course, they (wives) sometimes have disagreements and conflicts of opinion but I have been ‘graced’ by God to know how to ensure that the conflicts don’t escalate.”

 

Alaafin must have a penchant for taking good care of Olori’s as many of them decide to spend the rest of their lives with the old monarch at 82.

 

