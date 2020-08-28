I don’t have a libido – Lucy tells Laycon

Big Brother Naija, BBNaija housemate Lucy has disclosed that she doesn’t have a libido.

Lucy told Laycon that she rarely get ‘horny’ and had once had sex with her ex-boyfriend to know if she was missing anything.

The housmates were having a conversation about sex and who they wanted to make love to after leaving the house.

Lucy said, “I am not thinking about sex with anyone yet. I am single and was single even before coming to the house.

“You know there are people that are single but engaging in sex but I was single without sex. I have to meet a new guy to be interested in having sex with him.

” I don’t have libido, even when people say they are horny, I don’t feel that way.”