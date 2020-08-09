I face sexual harassment from women than men – Comedienne Ada Ebere 

Comedienne cum actress, Ada Ebere aka Ada la Pinky, is infuriated that her big boobs have become objects of attraction to men, and even women, who can’t take their eyes off them.

According to the Internet queen, while speaking with Inside Nollywood revealed that her big boobs, which are her unique selling points, are natural even though, some people think she had breast enlargement done.

“People see my boobs before they see me. Whenever I go out, men and women stare at my boobs before even looking at my face. So, I think my boobs are my unique selling points. I didn’t do breast enlargement, they are all natural. I never liked big boobs. I’d have preferred a portable size but here I am blessed with large ones and I am grateful

However, I might do butts enlargement to align with my boobs, because I have always been a fan of big booties. I want to have big butts. Also, the sexual harassment I face comes only from ladies,” she said.

However, Ada bemoaned her pains and discomfort for having large breasts.”I can’t run. I find it difficult to run unless I hold my chest. Another challenge is that I can’t sleep on my chest; it has to be either upright or sideways. It was so painful during my growing up days” she said.

Source: The Sun