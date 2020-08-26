“I find it very disrespectful and act of betrayal for my friend to want to date my sister” – Man says
A Nigerian man, Muhammed Adam as taking to Twitter to share his own opinion on guys showing interest in their friends’ sister.
Taking to the micro-blogging site, the young man says he finds it disrespectful and an act of betrayal for his friend to show interest in his sister.
READ ALSO
He wrote;
“I actually find it very disrespectful and act of betrayal for my friend to show interest in my sister. Guys that have sisters generally do not like it for their friends to have anything romantic with their sisters.
This has nothing to do with my circle. There are people who aren’t just comfortable with that arrangement and others who find nothing wrong with it. A good friend doesn’t also guarantee a good partner. But if the girl wants, goodluck but I am not involved in the arrangement”.
TRENDING
LATEST UPDATES