TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

#BBNaija: Erica slams Lucy over performance with Kiddwaya

#BBNaija: Kiddwaya discloses plans he has for Laycon outside the…

Mercy Johnson-Okojie and husband peng special message as they…

BBNaija’s Mike Edwards Welcomes First Child With Wife, Perri…

#BBNaija: It is not possible – Nigerians react as Wathoni…

Nigerian gay man reveals his conversation with a straight man who…

BBNaija: Fans react to video of Nengi ‘checking out’…

#BBNaija: I’m always unlucky with teammates, Nengi made us lose –…

#BBNaija: “I am not going to force anything” – Prince to…

“I Have No Job But My Parents Are Forcing Me To Get Married” – 21-year-old Nigerian laments

Social Media drama
By OluA

A worried 21-year-old Nigerian man recently took to popular Nigerian social media platform, Nairaland, to lament on how his parents were forcing him to get married.

He, however, revealed he was not in a relationship yet.

He wrote, “Good evening my fellow nairalanders i need your strong advices. my parents are forcing me to get married !! I’m just 21. I’ve tried all possible ways to change their mind. it ended in vain.

READ ALSO

Lady got married to the man she wooed on Twitter 4 years ago

“Knowing what to cook is one of the things that scares me…

I’m not in relationship either. What should i do now? I’m still schooling and unemployed.”

Majority of users on the platform urged him not to listen except his parent could find him a job and make him comfortable.

What do you think?

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

#BBNaija: Erica slams Lucy over performance with Kiddwaya

#BBNaija: Kiddwaya discloses plans he has for Laycon outside the house

Mercy Johnson-Okojie and husband peng special message as they celebrate their…

BBNaija’s Mike Edwards Welcomes First Child With Wife, Perri (Photo)

#BBNaija: It is not possible – Nigerians react as Wathoni reveals she got…

Nigerian gay man reveals his conversation with a straight man who wanted free…

BBNaija: Fans react to video of Nengi ‘checking out’ Ozo while he…

1 of 10

LATEST UPDATES

“Everything about you completes me’ – Prince Okojie pens down sweet words to his…

Man pays 3 million naira to cut off his ears so his head looks like a skull…

Nigerian lady praise herself for taking her boo out and spending “close to 7k”,…

22-year-old Nigeria Lady gifts her mother a new ride to celebrate her birthday…

“I Have No Job But My Parents Are Forcing Me To Get Married” –…

DJ Cuppy and former Arsenal player, Alex Iwobi party together (Photos)

#BBNaija: When we leave here, you will all know who I am – Kiddwaya tells…

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply