“I Have No Job But My Parents Are Forcing Me To Get Married” – 21-year-old Nigerian laments

A worried 21-year-old Nigerian man recently took to popular Nigerian social media platform, Nairaland, to lament on how his parents were forcing him to get married.

He, however, revealed he was not in a relationship yet.

He wrote, “Good evening my fellow nairalanders i need your strong advices. my parents are forcing me to get married !! I’m just 21. I’ve tried all possible ways to change their mind. it ended in vain.

I’m not in relationship either. What should i do now? I’m still schooling and unemployed.”

Majority of users on the platform urged him not to listen except his parent could find him a job and make him comfortable.

