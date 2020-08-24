TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


I have the hottest debut album in the world right now – DJ Cuppy boasts

dj cuppy

Ifeoluwa Otedola popularly known as DJ Cuppy has been pushing her debut album, Original Copy, in every way she can.

In a recent tweet that looks like a shade on people asking for her boyfriend, DJ Cuppy stated that she doesn’t have a bf but have the hottest debut album in the world right now.

She wrote, “I may NOT have a boyfriend but I have the HOTTEST debut album in the world right now!”

DJ Cuppy also unveiled the executive producer of her album.

She wrote;

Recall that DJ Cuppy this month dropped her Original Copy album after months of wait, the album included a feature with YBNL star, Fireboy DML.

While fans have applauded Cuppy for the good work done on the album, critics however believe it is below par.

