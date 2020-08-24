I have the hottest debut album in the world right now – DJ Cuppy boasts

Ifeoluwa Otedola popularly known as DJ Cuppy has been pushing her debut album, Original Copy, in every way she can.

In a recent tweet that looks like a shade on people asking for her boyfriend, DJ Cuppy stated that she doesn’t have a bf but have the hottest debut album in the world right now.

She wrote, “I may NOT have a boyfriend but I have the HOTTEST debut album in the world right now!”

I may NOT have a boyfriend but I have the HOTTEST debut album in the world right now! 🔥🎶🧁 #OriginalCopy pic.twitter.com/5ObgpSdXSH — #OriginalCopy 🧁 (@cuppymusic) August 23, 2020

DJ Cuppy also unveiled the executive producer of her album.

She wrote;

Congrats to the BEST MANAGER IN THE WORLD! 🧁🎶 GO and CLAP for @elizabeth_sho28 👏🏾💕 Executive Producer for #OriginalCopy 💐 pic.twitter.com/oKIGM2U9LV — #OriginalCopy 🧁 (@cuppymusic) August 23, 2020

Recall that DJ Cuppy this month dropped her Original Copy album after months of wait, the album included a feature with YBNL star, Fireboy DML.

While fans have applauded Cuppy for the good work done on the album, critics however believe it is below par.