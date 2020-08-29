“I love her, I can’t stop crying” – Man laments on Facebook after his girlfriend dumped him

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Love and RelationshipSocial Media drama
By Habeeb Bello
A Nigerian man identified as Maleek Berry has cried out on Facebook after his girlfriend, Blessing, dumped him.

Sharing photos of himself and Blessing, Maleek pleaded with his friends on Facebook to talk to her on his behalf.

“Can’t just stop crying and thinking about you. The memory we shared is unforgettable. I love you so much. why do you choose to kick me out for no reason? I miss every single minute, the time we spent together. Pls fams just help me tell her I love her. She should please forgive me too. Pls fans I love Blessing too much, Blessing pls forgive me”, he begged.

