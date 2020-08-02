I stopped smoking because of Coronavirus – Reminisce reveals (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
Award-winning rapper and singer, Remilekun Abdulkalid Safaru popularly known as Reminisce has revealed that he had to quit smoking because of the deadly Coronavirus.

Reminisce revealed this shocking revelation during a recent interview with media outlet, Pulse, as he shed light on some top secrets fans might not know about his private life.

According to the award winning rapper, he had to stop smoking after it was announced that smokers are liable to contact the virus faster than those not smoking.

Reminisce who has shared the stage and studio with top singers in the industry also disclosed his best food as well as the most underated singer in the industry.

See video of Reminisce speaking below

