TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

#BBNaija: Teddy A throws followers into confusion over his…

Husband denies abandoning his wife and kids because of their blue…

#BBNaija: Eric opens up on why he ate ‘Noodles’ after…

#BBNaija: “I barely managed not to go down with Kiddwaya last…

Pastor who went viral after placing a curse on a man to ”suffer…

“It is not a joke!” – Annie Idibia angrily reacts to post…

It was a musical video – Angela Okorie denies being married

#BBNaija: Watch steamy moment Kidwayya and Erica were caught…

#BBNaija: Erica’s reaction as Vee describes the size of…

“I want to be together with Laycon”- Erica confesses to missing Laycon

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
Erica-laycon (1)

Big Brother Naija housemate and this week’s Head of House, Erica has confessed to fellow housemate, Ozo about missing Laycon.

laycon-erica

It should be recalled that Laycon told Erica to give him space and maintain some distance since she chose Kiddwaya as her deputy over him.

READ ALSO

Titans hail their queen, Ex-BBNaija disqualified housemate,…

#BBNaija: Drama as Lucy attacks Erica for discrediting her…

However, Erica in a recent conversation with Ozo, complained that she misses the bond she once shared with Laycon.

According to the actress, she wishes they can be friends again and she likes the way his mind works.

Recall, Erica had said she is mentally attracted to Laycon but physically attracted to Kiddwaya who she chose as deputy head of house and has had romantic moments with, in the BBNaija house.

Erica said,

“I feel like I should still be able to be friends with Laycon. We were friends, It’s not as if something happened between us so why can’t we just remain friends. I really miss the friendship we had and gisting with him, I don’t like losing friends.”

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply