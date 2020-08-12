“I want to be together with Laycon”- Erica confesses to missing Laycon

Big Brother Naija housemate and this week’s Head of House, Erica has confessed to fellow housemate, Ozo about missing Laycon.

It should be recalled that Laycon told Erica to give him space and maintain some distance since she chose Kiddwaya as her deputy over him.

However, Erica in a recent conversation with Ozo, complained that she misses the bond she once shared with Laycon.

According to the actress, she wishes they can be friends again and she likes the way his mind works.

Recall, Erica had said she is mentally attracted to Laycon but physically attracted to Kiddwaya who she chose as deputy head of house and has had romantic moments with, in the BBNaija house.

Erica said,