“I was celibate for 10 years”- Kemi Olunloyo reveals why she doesn’t like sex

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
Social media personality, Kemi Olunloyo, in an interview with Sunday Scoop, has revealed why she doesn’t like sex.

The journalist in an interview with the news outlet has talked about her birthday wish and sex life.

She revealed that she doesn’t really like sex because she was circumcised. She also talked about why she likes using sex toys.

She said, “My birthday wish wasn’t fulfilled. I told Naira Marley I wanted to ‘get down’ with Jude Chukwuka, the actor he gave N1m. I was actually flirting with Chukwuka. What happens between me and Chukwuka is amazing. Even his wife and children are laughing at us. We are very good friends though I haven’t met either him or Naira Marley. The latter is like a son to me. He gave me a nice cash gift for my fifty-fifth birthday and also celebrated me when I turned 56 recently. I really can’t fall in love with a man. I don’t have whatever makes people fall in love. At 56, I don’t need marriage again.

I was celibate for 10 years. It is very common for Nigerian men to think that all a woman wants is good sex but we don’t need that to get what we want out of life. Men only say such things when their egos have been deflated. I really don’t like sex because I was circumcised (female genital mutilation). That made me distant from my mother. I dated someone in 2017 and the relationship ended that same year. However, I use sex toys and I like them. I promote their use and I want other women to do the same.

Source: Punch

 

