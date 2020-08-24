TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


“I was cold and freezing and he gave me his jacket” – Erica reveals how her friendship with Laycon started (Video)

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
laycon-erica (1)

Big Brother Naija “Lockdown” housemate Erica has opened up on how her friendship with fellow housemates, Laycon started.

Erica

According to her, Laycon was the first male housemate that showed her love, when they arrived at the BBNaija house.

Laycon

She said when they had just arrived at the BBNaija house, she was feeling very cold and almost freezing, then Laycon approached her and gave her his jacket so she could feel warmer.

She revealed this in a recent conversation she had with her love interest, Kiddwaya.

Erica went ahead to reveal to Kiddwaya that Laycon has really been nice to her ever since the show began. “He’s really been nice to me, he’s just this cool guy”, she told Kiddwaya.

Watch the video below;

 

 

