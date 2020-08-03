#BBNaija: I’m in pains – Ubi Franklin reacts as Don Jazzy professes love for Erica, his crush

Popular music executive, Ubi Franklin has taken to social media to voice out his frustration after Don Jazzy revealed how much he loves Erica.

Erica who is currently one of the housemates at the Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ show has been trending on social media ever since she was caught in steamy session with Kiddwaya.

However, Don Jazzy showed his support by stating that he loves her smile, a move that was not too pleasing to Ubi Franklin.

Ubi Franklin revealed how pained he is with Don Jazzy’s comment as he advise him not to come to his neighborhood.

He also added that Kiddwaya will face his wrath after his adventure at the Big Brother Naija Show.

See his post below: