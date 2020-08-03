TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

#BBNaija: Erica and Kiddawaya in action again, caught under the…

#BBNaija: After eviction, Lilo makes first appearance on social…

Patoranking finally takes delivery of his $225k (₦86.4M)…

Don Jazzy reacts to the video of Kiddwaya ‘servicing’…

See Nigerians’ reactions to the story of a man whose…

#BBNaija: Ozo rests his head on Dorathy’s ‘chest’ as she rubs his…

#BBNaija: Nengi spits fire as she reports Dorathy’s…

Regina Daniels slays in new photo beside a Bentley in new…

On a normal day, Lucy can’t stand where I am standing –…

#BBNaija: I’m in pains – Ubi Franklin reacts as Don Jazzy professes love for Erica, his crush

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA
0

Popular music executive, Ubi Franklin has taken to social media to voice out his frustration after Don Jazzy revealed how much he loves Erica.

Erica who is currently one of the housemates at the Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ show has been trending on social media ever since she was caught in steamy session with Kiddwaya.

However, Don Jazzy showed his support by stating that he loves her smile, a move that was not too pleasing to Ubi Franklin.

Related Posts

Alaafin of Oyo pays surprise visit to newly wed,…

#BBNaija: it’s easy to judge people on camera but…

#BBNaija: After eviction, Lilo makes first…

Ubi Franklin revealed how pained he is with Don Jazzy’s comment as he advise him not to come to his neighborhood.

He also added that Kiddwaya will face his wrath after his adventure at the Big Brother Naija Show.

See his post below:

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply