‘I’m not your regular street boy’ – Zlatan Ibile brags as he shows off his golfing skills (Photos)

Talented Nigerian rapper, Zlatan Ibile is no doubt one of the most sort talent in the country but he has now shown fans he has more to offer rather than singer.

Zlatan Ibile whose real name is Temidayo Omoniyi Raphael took to photo-sharing-app, Instagram to show off his golfing skills which will surprise some fans.

The ‘Zanku’ crooner shared several photos of himself and his colleague, Mayorkun on the social media platform and disclosed that he is not the regular street boy.

Zlatan Ibile and Mayorkun whodressed like golf players in the pictures could be seen on the field engaging themselves in the game.

See more photos below: