TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

BBNaija: Ozo catches Nengi and Kiddwaya in the bathroom together…

“I did not propose to any of my wives…God has given me some type…

BBNaija: I want him, he doesn’t want me but life goes on – Erica…

BBNaija: Laycon caught massaging Dorathy’s buttocks on national…

#BBNaija: “I was only teaching Nengi how to flirt” – Kiddwaya…

PROPOSAL GONE WRONG: Lady leaves her lover who trained her…

#BBNaija: Nengi refuses to sit on Kiddwaya’s lap in front…

BBNaija: Erica can’t handle someone like me – Kiddwaya says

Moment Erica flashed her backside to Kiddwaya before their big…

“I’m sad, I’ve been really down” – #BBNaija’s Alex cries out on social media

Social Media drama
By Habeeb Bello
BBN-Alex

Former big brother Naija housemate, Asogwa Alexandra popularly known as Alex, has cried out on social media.

BBN-Alex

According to the ‘Double Wahala’ housemate, she is sad but the reason for this isn’t clear and whatever it is, is refusing her to breathe. Sharing a no-makeup photo on her Instagram, Alex wrote;

‘I’M SAD.
.
Whatever it is, it’s sitting comfortably on my chest, refusing to let me breathe.
.
Scared of hurting others so holding back on wearing my emotions on my sleeves but how will it feel lighter when it’s carried alone?
.
It’s harder to express when I know a lot of people draw strength from me but then , am I not human? Oh yes, I am.

It’s worse when the reason for this down moment isn’t clear. I’ve been really down since yesterday but it’s worse today. I’ve been fighting it but then, the easiest way to express myself is through writing. Would I cry on a normal day ? yes I would but I’ve found it so hard to cry whatever it is out. I’ve been searching my soul, I have no reason personally to be sad but I am. Do you have days like this or is it just me ? Let’s talk about it for the next three hours.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

BBNaija: Ozo catches Nengi and Kiddwaya in the bathroom together – (video)

“I did not propose to any of my wives…God has given me some type of ability and…

BBNaija: I want him, he doesn’t want me but life goes on – Erica speaks on…

BBNaija: Laycon caught massaging Dorathy’s buttocks on national TV(video)

#BBNaija: “I was only teaching Nengi how to flirt” – Kiddwaya tells Erica…

PROPOSAL GONE WRONG: Lady leaves her lover who trained her through school In the…

#BBNaija: Nengi refuses to sit on Kiddwaya’s lap in front of Ozo (Video)

1 of 10

LATEST UPDATES

Black Panther star, Chadwick Boseman’s final tweet becomes most liked post…

“I’m sad, I’ve been really down” – #BBNaija’s Alex cries out on social media

Yahoo Boys track down, strip off and beat up another set of Yahoo boys who…

See Barack Obama’s reaction to the death of Black Panther star, Chadwick…

How Black panther superhero, Chadwick Boseman secretly got married before death

BBNaija 2020: Angry Erica warns Kiddwaya not to ever try what he did to…

Listen to the “recorded’ WhatsApp conversation between Davido and…

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More