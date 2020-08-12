Excited Lyta speaks as he gets signed by Naira Marley

Nigerian controversial artiste and Marlian Music boss, Naira Marley has officially signed Lyta to his record label.



Naira Marley took to his social media handle to make the announcement. He wrote: “Welcome to MarlianMusic @official_lyta”.

Meanwhile, Lyta took to his Instagram page to announce the good news to his fans. He wrote:

I’m so excited to be joining my new family Marlian music, thank you my President @nairamarley for giving me this amazing opportunity.

This is coming a few days after Naira Marley was arrested.