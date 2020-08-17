Immaculate Okochu who was set to wed in October and was crushed to death by a truck in Lagos is laid to rest amid tears (Photos)

Immaculate Okochu who was crushed to death by a truck in Lagos state on her way from work on Wednesday, August 12, has been laid to rest.

The lady was set to be married to her heartthrob in October after she had her introduction in March. She was the assistant restaurant manager at Cold Stone Creamery Nigeria before her unfortunate demise.

It was a sad and emotional moment for her family members and fiance, who the deceased left behind, as her body was laid to rest on Monday, August 17.

See photos from her funeral below;