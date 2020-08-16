TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

#BBNaija: If It’s Kiddwaya You Want, Come And Take Him…

Kiddwaya blushes as Erica rubs her lips on his nipples (Video)

#BBNaija: Nengi confirms she had butt surgery, speaks on regret…

“She should be disqualified like Tacha” – Fans react as Nengi…

“Don’t try that again, You may put me in trouble with my madam” –…

#BBNaija: Kiddwaya reveals plans for Erica outside the House…

#BBnaija: Dorathy reveals what can make her feelings for BrightO…

Lady refuses boyfriend’s ₦66.6million GWagon car gift because it…

Surprised DJ Cuppy shares the text her ex-boyfriend that dumped…

It’s Difficult For Rich Kids To Succeed – Kiddwaya’s Billionaire Dad, Terry Waya Says (video)

Lifestyle
By OluA

Terry Waya, the father of 2020 Big Brother Naija housemates, Kiddwaya has said that children of successful or rich people in Nigeria hardly become rich on their own.

Terry Waya made this known while airing his view on a TV program, Your View.

According to the stylish billionaire claimed that it is easier for a poor man’s child to rise to the top than the child of a rich man.

Once Kidd Waya made it clear who his father was, all eyes turned on Terry Waya. People who have forgotten him suddenly remembered him and his flamboyant lifestyle.

The younger Waya has been vibrant on the reality show.

Watch video below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

#BBNaija: If It’s Kiddwaya You Want, Come And Take Him – Erica To…

Kiddwaya blushes as Erica rubs her lips on his nipples (Video)

#BBNaija: Nengi confirms she had butt surgery, speaks on regret (video)

“She should be disqualified like Tacha” – Fans react as Nengi pushes Kaisha in a…

“Don’t try that again, You may put me in trouble with my madam” – Kiddwaya warns…

#BBNaija: Kiddwaya reveals plans for Erica outside the House (Video)

#BBnaija: Dorathy reveals what can make her feelings for BrightO die

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

It’s Difficult For Rich Kids To Succeed – Kiddwaya’s Billionaire Dad, Terry Waya…

Digital Identification replaces Plastic National ID Card

Man narrates how he had a baby with a ‘ghost’

US 2020 Election: Imo pastor sets to hold prayer for Donald Trump

Breaking: Fans go crazy as Davido returns back to social media, shares his first…

CAN react to the death sentence handed to a Kano muslim singer for blasphemy

Lady laments over Barcelona’s loss, says her Fiance used her bride price to…

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply