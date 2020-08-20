“It’s senseless for a first class graduate to look for jobs”- KWASU VC says why

The Vice-Chancellor of Kwara State University (KWASU), Muhammed Akanbi, has declared how senseless it is for universities to produce first-class graduates to look for jobs after passing out of school.

The Vice-Chancellor emphasized that it is unreasonable to let out students from universities without equipping them with skills that will help them in after-school life.

The VC made this statement after the report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) revealed that about 21.7 million Nigerians are unemployed.

Akanbi recommends that undergraduates should pursue entrepreneurial skills while in school.

The Professor in a statement when he led the management team of the institution on a working visit to some selected government agencies in Abuja to mobilize support for the university, noted that KWASU, in its effort to provide a solution to the joblessness of many youths after graduation, decided to make it a norm to produce graduates that are already engaged in one job-enabling skill or the other.

He said;