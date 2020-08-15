I’ve been ill and in isolation — Actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Habeeb Bello
omotola

Veteran Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde recently left fans and followers in shock after she took to social media to reveal that she tested positive for coronavirus.

0M0JOLADE OMOTOLA EKEINDE

The actress disclosed that she is in Isolation and now getting better. She added that she will share more details soon.

Part of her post reads ;

“Hello All, I know Must if you Have been Wondering where I’ve been. Well, i Contracted Covid. I have been ill , in Isolation and Now getting better.”

Omotola went on to reveal that she feels troubled on seeing the news of youths getting crushed to death by a trailer. She pleads with the governor to do something about it.

See her post below;

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Hello All, I know Mist if you Have been Wondering where I’ve been. Well, i Contracted Covid. I have been ill , in Isolation and Now getting better. More on this details of this soon. However, I have been Reading on the devastating News of How our Youths are Needlessly Dieing getting crushed by Trailers/containers ! This is disheartening and has made my heart really troubled ! This can happen to ANYONE and Enforcements can’t be taken lightly on this Gov @jidesanwoolu !!! Pls do something!!!!! I am Rekeasing this video that was shot some time ago Now as I feel the need to. Thanks @iamharrysong and @clarenceshotit . Thanks for your Love and Orayets as I recover fully, Nigeria Needs to #Get Busy ! ( Full video on my Youtube page )

A post shared by Dr Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, MFR (@realomosexy) on

 

