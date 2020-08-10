JAMB announces date for 2020 Post-UTME

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has set September 7, as the new commencement date for the 2020/2021 post unified tertiary matriculation examination (post-UTME) screening exercise.

According to Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, the Board Registrar, the commencement date was changed from August 21, to enable students to write the 2020 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE), participate in the screening exercise.

This announcement was made on Monday at a meeting between the board, Vice-Chancellors, Rectors, and Provosts of tertiary institutions.

Oloyede, noted that the screening exercise would hold between Septemeber 7 and November 2020.

He said,