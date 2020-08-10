JAMB announces date for 2020 Post-UTME

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


News
By Habeeb Bello
The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has set September 7, as the new commencement date for the 2020/2021 post unified tertiary matriculation examination (post-UTME) screening exercise.

According to Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, the Board Registrar, the commencement date was changed from August 21, to enable students to write the 2020 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE), participate in the screening exercise.

This announcement was made on Monday at a meeting between the board, Vice-Chancellors, Rectors, and Provosts of tertiary institutions.

Oloyede, noted that the screening exercise would hold between Septemeber 7 and November 2020.

He said,

Presently as you are aware, WAEC starts the Senior School Certificate Examination on Aug. 17, it will go on till Sept. 7.

“Similarly, on Sept. 2 or thereabout, NABTEB will commence its own examination that will go on till Oct. 15, and immediately after that, NECO starts from the 5th to Nov.18.

Rather than making candidates run, particularly, when they will have to write their school certificate exam in different towns and rush to universities elsewhere for post-UTME, like somebody rushing from Sokoto to Ibadan for post-UTME, we believe as a custodian of the highest sector of the education system, we should avoid that,” Oloyede added.

“For those institutions who want to take post-UTME, that cannot be earlier than the 7th of September and it will be held twice – from 7th September to 4th of October, and then it will be held for the second time on the 18th of November to mop up those who are taking their school certificate examination,”

 

