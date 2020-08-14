TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nigerians bash young lady who tried to break the internet with…

Abuja Cab driver brings out his manhood, begins to jerk off…

Man plans with prostitute to disgrace him over unpaid sex to…

“I want to be together with Laycon”- Erica confesses…

#BBNaija: Kiddwaya sets social media on frenzy as he makes a…

#BBNaija: Prince breaks down as he asks his elder brother for…

#BBNaija: Erica’s reaction as Vee describes the size of…

#BBNaija: Kiddwaya discloses what he will do if Erica finally…

#BBNaija: Nengi and Ozo express their desire to use one of the…

Jealous Girlfriend intentionally burn down lovers car for cheating on her (VIDEO)

News
By Habeeb Bello
girlfriend burns car

An irate American lady identified as Kelly S in a video was seen burning down her boyfriend’s car.

Kelly who has been arrested by the Police for intentionally burning the car confessed to the crime.

Kelly S

She admitted burning the car because she caught her boyfriend cheating on her with another woman in a hotel. When she caught him cheating she wanted to kill herself but changed her mind.

girlfriend burns car

Kelly, in a bid to seek revenge decided to do what she thinks would hurt her boyfriend. She resolved to burn his car.

The lover girl in the video could be seen poring petrol from a gallon into the car before lighting it up. She also sustained burns on her face from the fire she lighted.

Watch the video below,

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nigerians bash young lady who tried to break the internet with photos of her…

Abuja Cab driver brings out his manhood, begins to jerk off beside a distressed…

Man plans with prostitute to disgrace him over unpaid sex to propose to his…

“I want to be together with Laycon”- Erica confesses to missing…

#BBNaija: Kiddwaya sets social media on frenzy as he makes a shout-out to DJ…

#BBNaija: Prince breaks down as he asks his elder brother for forgiveness

#BBNaija: Erica’s reaction as Vee describes the size of Laycon’s ‘cassava’…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

Kiddwaya blushes as Erica rubs her lips on his nipples (Video)

Jealous Girlfriend intentionally burn down lovers car for cheating on her…

BBNaija: Nigerian Lady slams Dorathy, says why Ozo can never date her

“She paused her age for a while” – Nigerians react to photo of 15-year-old Nengi…

President Buhari’s daughter and First class graduate, Hanan set to wed Raji…

Teacher sentenced to life imprisonment for raping his pastor’s 10-year-old…

BBNaija’s Ifu Ennada slams a troll who body-shamed her

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply