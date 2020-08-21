Jet crashes into a fence at Lagos airport after brake failure (Photos)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


News
By Habeeb Bello
lagos-murtala-airport

Brake failure has caused a jet to run into a fence at the General Aviation Terminal of the Lagos Airport on Friday.

 jet-crash   jet-crash

The accident happened around 10:00am at a tarmac beside Bristow Helicopter Hanger 3.

“The brake of the jet was not functioning which led to the collision of the jet with the fence of Bristow Helicopter hanger,” the eyewitness said.

jet-crash

It was gathered that officials of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority visited the scene of the incident to ascertain the cause of the accident.

jet-crash

The King Air 200 jet with registration number 5N-HIS is being operated by Mobil Oil Nigeria-Wings Aviation.

 

Source: Sahara reporters

 

