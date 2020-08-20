Kanayo O. Kanayo celebrates his daughter, Valerie as she graduates from Babcock University (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Nollywood
By OluA

Popular Nollywood actor, Anayo Modestus Onyekwere otherwise known as Kanayo O. Kanayo is currently in a celebratory mood following his daughter, Valerie Uloaku Onyekwere’s graduation from Babcock university today, August 20.

Valerie who is his first child, graduated from the Computer Science department and was among the graduates from the University’s virtual convocation ceremony.

The veteran actor shared a video of Valerie rocking her convocation gown and captioned the post;

