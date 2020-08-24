Kanu Nwankwo celebrates his second son as he adds another year (Photo)

Nigerian football star, Kanu Nwankwo on Monday took to his social media handle to celebrate his second son, Iyang Onyekachi Kanu as he adds another year.

Kanu shared lovely photos and captioned it; “Happy birthday to you my son. God will protect and bless you and more years and good health

Greatness is with you. We love you and we are proud of you and one day you will make us proud.”

Happy birthday 🎂🎈 to you my son. God will protect and bless you and more years and good health 🙏🙏🙏. Greatness is with you. We love you and we are proud of you and one day you will make us proud 🙏🙏🙏 #hypeman #thankgod #proffesor #happybirthday #loveyou #augustborn #2020 pic.twitter.com/tpfX8Rp3R1 — Kanu Nwankwo (@papilokanu) August 24, 2020

