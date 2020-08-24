Kanu Nwankwo celebrates his second son as he adds another year (Photo)

Nigerian football star, Kanu Nwankwo on Monday took to his social media handle to celebrate his second son, Iyang Onyekachi Kanu as he adds another year.
Kanu shared lovely photos and captioned it; “Happy birthday to you my son. God will protect and bless you and more years and good health
Greatness is with you. We love you and we are proud of you and one day you will make us proud.”
— Kanu Nwankwo (@papilokanu) August 24, 2020
Kanu’s wife, Amara also wrote on Instagram
My baby is officially a teenager. Ayeeee 💃🏼 🎂 Happy birthday to you son #iainkanu Delicious banana smoothie coming up for you and yeah you can take over my speaker for the rest of the month and play your music. We love you. We love your swag 😘 . Cc: @kingkanu4 . #virgo #hypeman #proffesor #happybirthday #positivevibes #augustborn #2020
