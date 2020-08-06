Ken Erics stuns fans with epic throwback photo appreciating God

Popular Nollywood actor, Ken Erics has got tongues wagging on social media as he shares an epic throwback picture that showed how far he has come.

With today being Thursday, Ken Erics decided to go back to memory lane as he reminisced on his journey to stardom by sharing a photo of himself during his teen age.

Delighted by what he has gone on to achieve in life, Ken Erics expressed gratitude to God for seeing him through everything.

Taking to his Instagram handle, he shared the photo with the caption;

“#throwback #tbt Gratitude 🙏🕊#OnGod!”