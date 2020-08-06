TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Billionaire businessman Ned Nwoko and his Moroccan wife celebrate…

Lord’s Chosen pastor allegedly impregnated two underaged sisters…

#BBNaija: “Shut up your mouth”- Ozo clashes with…

BBNaija 2020: Ozo fires at Nengi, made it clear he is not…

#BBNaija: Men rush to me, I don’t snatch them – Nengi…

BBNaija 2020: Evicted housemate, Ka3na finally opens up on what…

“All the promises na fake, my father still dey drive okada” –…

I saw many dead bodies – Injured Nigerian survivor in Beirut…

#BBNaija: I hurt my boyfriend’s feeling with what I did…

Ken Erics stuns fans with epic throwback photo appreciating God

EntertainmentSocial Media drama
By OluA
0

Popular Nollywood actor, Ken Erics has got tongues wagging on social media as he shares an epic throwback picture that showed how far he has come.

With today being Thursday, Ken Erics decided to go back to memory lane as he reminisced on his journey to stardom by sharing a photo of himself during his teen age.

READ ALSO

Photos from top Nollywood actor, Ken Erics traditional…

Delighted by what he has gone on to achieve in life, Ken Erics expressed gratitude to God for seeing him through everything.

Taking to his Instagram handle, he shared the photo with the caption;

“#throwback #tbt Gratitude 🙏🕊#OnGod!”

View this post on Instagram

#throwback #tbt Gratitude 🙏🕊#OnGod!

A post shared by Ken Erics Ugo (@kenerics) on

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply