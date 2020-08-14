Kiddwaya blushes as Erica rubs her lips on his nipples (Video)

Big Brother Naija housemate, Kiddwaya, and his love interest in the house, Erica was recently spotted having a nice time at the HOH lounge.

During their mini romance session, they discussed their affection towards each other and how it all started.

Erica revealed her feelings for him became stronger after they made out on Saturday night. She said although it wasn’t planned, she just couldn’t hold back herself.

During their discussion, however, Erica was seen running her lips down his nipples while Kiddwaya blushed and laughed in excitement. They also locked lips severally as Kidd talked about her smile.

Watch the video below;