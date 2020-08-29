Kiddwaya’s billionaire father, Terry Waya discloses that his son went to the BBNaija reality show without his permission

Terry Waya the billionaire father of BBNaija housemate, Kiddwaya has revealed that he never knew that his son was going to be a housemate of the reality TV show.

According to him, it took family intervention before he eventually gave his consent.

In an interview with Ovation boss, Dele Momodu, the billionaire said he was not asked for permission before Kiddwaya auditioned for the show, and the family had to intervene before he gave his consent.

Mr. Waya said Kidd, whose real name is Terseer, sent messages to him through his uncles while he was in isolation before entering the Big Brother House telling them how worried and inconvenient he was without his blessing.

Terry Waya commended his son’s conduct on the show, noting that since Kidd entered the house, he has gained much support for himself which is not based on who his father is.

He further revealed that Kiddwaya is passionate about two things which are the plight of young women who have been raped and people who reside in Internally Displaced Person Camps (IDP).

However, Kiddwaya has opened up on not getting much love from his parents while growing up.

According to the billionaire son, his father was always bringing money in place of love while his mother only shows motherly love to him.

Kiddwaya revealed this to Erica when she complained that he doesn’t show her much love.

Kidd said his dad, Terry Waya has always replaced love with money. Since he doesn’t have enough time to spend and shower his love, he spends and gives him money instead, so his love was like money to him.