TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

#BBNaija: It is not possible – Nigerians react as Wathoni…

“I did not propose to any of my wives…God has given me some type…

Patience Ozokwor ‘Mama Gee’ on Grandma Duties (Photo)

BBNaija: I want him, he doesn’t want me but life goes on – Erica…

#BBNaija: Kiddwaya’s Dad, reveals son and Erica would have 2…

BBNaija: Laycon caught massaging Dorathy’s buttocks on national…

#BBNaija: “I am not going to force anything” – Prince to…

PROPOSAL GONE WRONG: Lady leaves her lover who trained her…

Slay Queen arrested for stealing iPhone 7 Plus (Video)

Kiddwaya’s billionaire father, Terry Waya discloses that his son went to the BBNaija reality show without his permission

Entertainment
By Habeeb Bello
terry-kiddwaya

Terry Waya the billionaire father of BBNaija housemate, Kiddwaya has revealed that he never knew that his son was going to be a housemate of the reality TV show.

terry-waya

According to him, it took family intervention before he eventually gave his consent.

READ ALSO

BBNaija: The moment Erica pushed the biilionaire’s…

In an interview with Ovation boss, Dele Momodu, the billionaire said he was not asked for permission before Kiddwaya auditioned for the show, and the family had to intervene before he gave his consent.

kiddwaya

Mr. Waya said Kidd, whose real name is Terseer, sent messages to him through his uncles while he was in isolation before entering the Big Brother House telling them how worried and inconvenient he was without his blessing.

Terry Waya commended his son’s conduct on the show, noting that since Kidd entered the house, he has gained much support for himself which is not based on who his father is.

 

He further revealed that Kiddwaya is passionate about two things which are the plight of young women who have been raped and people who reside in Internally Displaced Person Camps (IDP).

However, Kiddwaya has opened up on not getting much love from his parents while growing up.

According to the billionaire son, his father was always bringing money in place of love while his mother only shows motherly love to him.

Kiddwaya revealed this to Erica when she complained that he doesn’t show her much love.

Kidd said his dad, Terry Waya has always replaced love with money. Since he doesn’t have enough time to spend and shower his love, he spends and gives him money instead, so his love was like money to him.

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

#BBNaija: It is not possible – Nigerians react as Wathoni reveals she got…

“I did not propose to any of my wives…God has given me some type of ability and…

Patience Ozokwor ‘Mama Gee’ on Grandma Duties (Photo)

BBNaija: I want him, he doesn’t want me but life goes on – Erica speaks on…

#BBNaija: Kiddwaya’s Dad, reveals son and Erica would have 2 luxury Versace…

BBNaija: Laycon caught massaging Dorathy’s buttocks on national TV(video)

#BBNaija: “I am not going to force anything” – Prince to Tolanibaj as they…

1 of 10

LATEST UPDATES

Unemployed lady celebrates her birthday by giving out her last savings to…

“I could have died too’ – Kemi Olunloyo recounts how God saved her…

Moment Erica flashed her backside to Kiddwaya before their big fight(video)

“I was losing touch” – Davido talks about his music career and why he abandoned…

“Picking Kiddwaya was a stupid decision, he is nothing but a spoilt brat” –…

Kiddwaya’s billionaire father, Terry Waya discloses that his son went to the…

‘Black Panther’ Actor and superhero, Chadwick Boseman dies at 43

You might also like More from author
1 Comment
  1. asdasd says

    Leave a Reply

    Reply

Leave a Reply