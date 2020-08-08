Kizz Daniel got street named after him some weeks after he moved into his Lekki mansion (Photo)

Famous young Nigerian singer, Kizz Daniel excitedly got his street named after him a few weeks after he moved into his Lekki mansion.

The Nigerian singer and “No Bad Song” star made this known in a recent post he shared on his official Instagram page.

It should be recalled that a couple of weeks ago, Kizz Daniel acquired a multi-million naira mansion in the Lekki area of Lagos state.

Kizz Daniel has now taken to his page on Instagram to reveal that his street has been named after him.

Breaking the news on Instagram, he wrote… “Take a left at Kizz Daniel STR”

His industry colleague, 2Baba who also owns a house in Lekki, took to his comments and gave him a warm welcome to Lekki.

“Welcome to the neighborhood young don”, 2Baba commented.