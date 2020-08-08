“Knowing what to cook is one of the things that scares me about marriage” – Nigerian lady

A Nigerian lady has lamented on how knowing what to cook is one of the biggest challenges that scare her about marriage.

Damilola Coker, the Nigerian lady opened up to social media users that cooking is one of the aspect of marriage which scares her up to this day.

According to Damilola, one of the things that scare her about marriage is the non-availability of a variety of foods to cook for her husband during the duration of their union.

Expressing worry, she wondered what she and her would-be husband would resort to eating, one week into the marriage as they would have possibly run through different classes of food within the first week.

Damilola wrote;

“One of the things that scares me about marriage is knowing what to cook/eat. One week into the marriage and we’ve eaten rice, spaghetti, yam, bread, swallow, noodles, beans… What are we going to eat next week now?”

