TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

BBNaija: Ozo catches Nengi and Kiddwaya in the bathroom together…

Photos of teenage boy ‘going out’ with two sisters…

Black Panther star, Chadwick Boseman’s final tweet becomes…

#BBNaija: Fans react as photos of Erica posing with ‘The…

#BBNaija: Erica clashes with Laycon over his claim that she tried…

#BBNaija: “I was only teaching Nengi how to flirt” – Kiddwaya…

Regina Daniels breaks down in tears as her stepdaughter calls her…

Check out the adorable “wedding Invitation card”…

#BBNaija: Tolanibaj, Wathony and Brighto evicted, see how viewers…

“Konji na bast*rd” -Nigerians react to viral video of Laycon stroking himself (Watch Video)

Big Brother Naija 2020
By San

Big Brother Naija Lockdown season 5 housemate, Laycon has been caught live on national TV, stroking his manhood and picking the scent of it afterward.

It’s safe to say Laycon is having a hard time being in biggie’s house without a partner as the one he hoped to have by his side rejected him without a second guess.

One other problem he faces aside rejection is the fact that he has no one to satisfy his s*xual desires as he was caught helping himself by stroking his big banana in the garden. Watch the video below:

READ ALSO

#BBNaija: Fans react as photos of Erica posing with…

#BBNaija: “Laycon is a liar” – Angry Erica…

"Konji na bast*rd" -Nigerians react to viral video of Laycon stroking himself (Watch Video) "Konji na bast*rd" -Nigerians react to viral video of Laycon stroking himself (Watch Video) "Konji na bast*rd" -Nigerians react to viral video of Laycon stroking himself (Watch Video) "Konji na bast*rd" -Nigerians react to viral video of Laycon stroking himself (Watch Video)

In related news, Erica’s fans has pulled out photos of Erica posing with Queen Elizabeth and Kim Kardashian -A lot of people thought the photos to be real but it turned out to be a mannequin of the notable figures.

See the photos here: #BBNaija: Fans react as photos of Erica posing with ‘The Queen of England’ and ‘Kim Kardashian’ surface online

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

BBNaija: Ozo catches Nengi and Kiddwaya in the bathroom together – (video)

Photos of teenage boy ‘going out’ with two sisters causes mixed…

Black Panther star, Chadwick Boseman’s final tweet becomes most liked post…

#BBNaija: Fans react as photos of Erica posing with ‘The Queen of…

#BBNaija: Erica clashes with Laycon over his claim that she tried to kiss him…

#BBNaija: “I was only teaching Nengi how to flirt” – Kiddwaya tells Erica…

Regina Daniels breaks down in tears as her stepdaughter calls her…

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

“Konji na bast*rd” -Nigerians react to viral video of Laycon…

“My Oluchi is special'” – Actor Emeka Ike gushes about his 8 months…

Tania Omotayo flaunts her hot body in a black swimwear (Photo)

Three generations of beauties: Iyabo Ojo shares adorable family picture

#BBNaija: Fans react as photos of Erica posing with ‘The Queen of…

Regina Daniels breaks down in tears as her stepdaughter calls her…

#BBNaija: “Laycon is a liar” – Angry Erica complains to Biggie…

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More