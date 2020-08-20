TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

#BBNaija: Nigerians question Kiddwaya’s true motive as…

#BBnaija: Kiddwaya talks about his net worth and bank account…

“If I die today, don’t mourn me”, Actor Mustapha Sholagbade warns…

#BBNaija: Laycon freestyles for his crush, Erica,…

Lady sparks debate online, says no man can last 2 mins with her

#BBNaija: Ozo’s picture as a Corps member surfaces on…

Couple caught making out in the middle of a live Zoom meeting…

Lessons from my marriage of 8 years to Iroko TV Boss – Actress…

BBNaija: Adekunle Gold, Falz and others celebrate Vee, sent her…

Lady apprehended for faking her kidnap to extort her parents

News
By Habeeb Bello
lady-fake-kidnap

A young lady was apprehended for trying to dupe and extort her parents by faking her own kidnap.

The lady identified as Mary Idris has been arrested by the police for allegedly faking her kidnap, to extort money from her parents.

lady-fake-kidnap

READ ALSO

I don’t regret kidnapping APC Chairman’s 4 year…

How Police took down a deadly kidnap syndicate using just…

Mary who confessed to the crime revealed that she arranged her kidnap on the 9th of August 2020, because her parents were not taking care of her.

She was arrested alongside her accomplice Victor Olawuse in Akure, Ondo State.

The arrest was shortly after her younger sister received a message conveying news of her alleged kidnap and demand for a ransom to be paid.

Ekiti state Commissioner of Police, Tunde Mobayo who was represented by the state Police Public Relations Officer Sunday Abutu during the parade, said;

” Mary’s mother came to our station and reported that her daughter, Mary Idris, left home on August 9, at about 4pm and never returned.

“She said all efforts to reach her daughter via phone calls proved abortive. After a while, the younger sister of the suspect received a message through her phone that Mary had been kidnapped and demanded ransom to be paid.

“The command’s Special Anti-Robbery Squad operatives tracked the phone number that sent the message to Akure, Ondo State, where Mary was arrested alongside her accomplice, Victor Olawuse.”

 

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

#BBNaija: Nigerians question Kiddwaya’s true motive as video of Kiddwaya…

#BBnaija: Kiddwaya talks about his net worth and bank account compared to other…

“If I die today, don’t mourn me”, Actor Mustapha Sholagbade warns Nigerians

#BBNaija: Laycon freestyles for his crush, Erica, Kiddwaya’s reaction was…

Lady sparks debate online, says no man can last 2 mins with her

#BBNaija: Ozo’s picture as a Corps member surfaces on social media

Couple caught making out in the middle of a live Zoom meeting (WATCH)

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Fans reactions as Somadina, Regina Daniels’ex-boyfriend reminds her of poor…

Lady apprehended for faking her kidnap to extort her parents

50-year-old Woman gives birth to triplets after 30 years of marriage (Photos)

#BBNaija: Brighto reveals his intention to hurt Praise before leaving the house;…

Read lovely message Mercy Johnson wrote to comedian AY Makun on his birthday

Former #BBNaija housemate, Lilo shares stunning photos

#BBNaija: Ozo disappointed as Nengi toys with his heart again, tells him not to…

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply