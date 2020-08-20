Lady apprehended for faking her kidnap to extort her parents

A young lady was apprehended for trying to dupe and extort her parents by faking her own kidnap.

The lady identified as Mary Idris has been arrested by the police for allegedly faking her kidnap, to extort money from her parents.

Mary who confessed to the crime revealed that she arranged her kidnap on the 9th of August 2020, because her parents were not taking care of her.

She was arrested alongside her accomplice Victor Olawuse in Akure, Ondo State.

The arrest was shortly after her younger sister received a message conveying news of her alleged kidnap and demand for a ransom to be paid.

Ekiti state Commissioner of Police, Tunde Mobayo who was represented by the state Police Public Relations Officer Sunday Abutu during the parade, said;