Lady blast tout who harassed her publicly in Lagos (video)

The video of an unidentified Lady, who blasted a tout for harassing her in computer village, Ikeja has gone viral.

In the video, the lady was seen walking, while the guys around the area were making videos, and dropping offensive comments about her dressing.

The lady who wore a pink body- con gown, was oblivious and was walking past the road when a tout appeared from nowhere and hit her butt.

In response, she turned back to reign curses on the tout.